'We are also humans': BINI member Aiah Arceta hopes fans respect personal space after Cebu incident
Entertainment
Entertainment
'We are also humans': BINI member Aiah Arceta hopes fans respect personal space after Cebu incident
'We are also humans': BINI member Aiah Arceta hopes fans respect personal space after Cebu incident
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 07, 2024 07:58 PM PHT
|
Updated Jul 07, 2024 07:59 PM PHT
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.