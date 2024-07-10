For Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, 'Un/happy For You' will teach moviegoers about healing
Entertainment
Entertainment
For Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, 'Un/happy For You' will teach moviegoers about healing
For Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, 'Un/happy For You' will teach moviegoers about healing
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 10, 2024 10:07 PM PHT
|
Updated Jul 11, 2024 01:18 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.