With 'Asa Ka,' rapper Hero reminds listeners not to be easily fooled
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
With 'Asa Ka,' rapper Hero reminds listeners not to be easily fooled
With 'Asa Ka,' rapper Hero reminds listeners not to be easily fooled
Jude Cartalaba
Published Jun 06, 2024 06:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Hero
|
Asa Ka
|
OPM
|
hip hop
|
Gloc-9
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.