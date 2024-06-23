'I hope this opens doors for us': After 'Hey You' MV, Janella renews calls for GL project with Jane de Leon
'I hope this opens doors for us': After 'Hey You' MV, Janella renews calls for GL project with Jane de Leon
ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 24, 2024 12:12 PM PHT
Updated Jun 24, 2024 02:25 PM PHT
