Moro singer Shaira to put 'Selos' back on online streaming platforms
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Moro singer Shaira to put 'Selos' back on online streaming platforms
Moro singer Shaira to put 'Selos' back on online streaming platforms
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 09, 2024 03:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
music
|
viral
|
Bangsamoro pop
|
Lenka
|
Selos
|
Shaira
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.