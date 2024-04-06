Vice Ganda opens 'Showtime' on GMA with extravagant performance
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Vice Ganda opens 'Showtime' on GMA with extravagant performance
Vice Ganda opens 'Showtime' on GMA with extravagant performance
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 06, 2024 12:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
GMA
|
ABS-CBN
|
It's Showtime
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.