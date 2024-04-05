Pinoy K-pop star Chanty takes break from Lapillus due to health reasons
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Pinoy K-pop star Chanty takes break from Lapillus due to health reasons
Pinoy K-pop star Chanty takes break from Lapillus due to health reasons
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 05, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
Lapillus
|
MLD Entertainment
|
Chanty
|
Chantal Videla
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.