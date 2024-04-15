For BINI's Jhoanna Robles, first stint as Star Patroller is just the beginning

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
For BINI's Jhoanna Robles, first stint as Star Patroller is just the beginning
For BINI's Jhoanna Robles, first stint as Star Patroller is just the beginning
Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 16, 2024 12:32 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
BINI
|
BINI Jhoanna
|
Jhoanna Robles
|
TV Patrol
|
Star Patroller
|
BINIverse
|
Talaarawan
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.