'Tabing Ilog' stars Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia key to success of 'A Journey'

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Tabing Ilog' stars Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia key to success of 'A Journey'
'Tabing Ilog' stars Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia key to success of 'A Journey'
Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 12, 2024 04:54 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Tabing Ilog
|
Kaye Abad
|
Paolo Contis
|
Patrick Garcia
|
A Journey
|
Netflix
|
drama
|
movie
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.