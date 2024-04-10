Weeks before concert, Katrina Velarde underwent an appendectomy

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Weeks before concert, Katrina Velarde underwent an appendectomy
Weeks before concert, Katrina Velarde underwent an appendectomy
MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Katrina Velarde
|
Gen Z Icons Concert
|
Z-CON
|
concert
|
Suklay Diva
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.