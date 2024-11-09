Calm and unbothered: Sue Ramirez continues to 'love her life' after break up with Javi Benitez | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Calm and unbothered: Sue Ramirez continues to 'love her life' after break up with Javi Benitez
Calm and unbothered: Sue Ramirez continues to 'love her life' after break up with Javi Benitez
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 09, 2024 07:53 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 09, 2024 08:28 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sue Ramirez
|
Javi Benitez
|
Celebrity break up
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.