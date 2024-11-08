SB19's Pablo makes big screen debut in his first short film ‘Una’ | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

SB19's Pablo makes big screen debut in his first short film ‘Una’

SB19's Pablo makes big screen debut in his first short film ‘Una’

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
SB19
|
Pablo
|
Una
|
short film
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.