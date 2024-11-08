'I'll always choose you': Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna mark 13th anniversary | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'I'll always choose you': Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna mark 13th anniversary
'I'll always choose you': Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna mark 13th anniversary
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 08, 2024 12:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Vic Sotto
|
Pauleen Luna
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.