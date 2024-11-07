Viral ‘EXpecially For You’ searchee Avon Rosales pursues career on TikTok | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Viral ‘EXpecially For You’ searchee Avon Rosales pursues career on TikTok
Viral ‘EXpecially For You’ searchee Avon Rosales pursues career on TikTok
Josh Mercado
Published Nov 07, 2024 11:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Avon Rosales
|
Showtime
|
EXpecially For You
|
Vice Ganda
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.