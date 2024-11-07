Ricky Lee, Mac Alejandre collaborate on erotic period film 'Celestina: Burlesk Dancer' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Ricky Lee, Mac Alejandre collaborate on erotic period film 'Celestina: Burlesk Dancer'

Ricky Lee, Mac Alejandre collaborate on erotic period film 'Celestina: Burlesk Dancer'

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mac Alejandre
|
Ricky Lee
|
Burlesk Dancer
|
VivaFilms
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.