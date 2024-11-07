Christine Bermas says still willing to do sexy roles | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Christine Bermas says still willing to do sexy roles

Christine Bermas says still willing to do sexy roles

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Christine Bermas
|
Sexy Roles
|
Entertainment
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.