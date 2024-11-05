Coco Martin hopes to work with veteran actress Gina Pareño in 'Batang Quiapo' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Coco Martin hopes to work with veteran actress Gina Pareño in 'Batang Quiapo'

Coco Martin hopes to work with veteran actress Gina Pareño in 'Batang Quiapo'

Ganiel Krishnan
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Coco Martin
|
Gina Pareño
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.