On Cue: What's the story behind BINI Gwen's iconic short hair | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

On Cue: What's the story behind BINI Gwen's iconic short hair

On Cue: What's the story behind BINI Gwen's iconic short hair

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
BINI
|
Gwen
|
Gwen Apuli
|
MJ Felipe
|
On Cue
|
bob cut
|
short hair
|
modeling
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.