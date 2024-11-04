Kobe Paras confirms he and Kyline Alcantara are dating | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Kobe Paras confirms he and Kyline Alcantara are dating

Kobe Paras confirms he and Kyline Alcantara are dating

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kobe Paras
|
Kyline Alcantara
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.