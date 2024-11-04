JC de Vera ready to show versatility, eyes kontrabida roles, comedy projects | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
JC de Vera ready to show versatility, eyes kontrabida roles, comedy projects
JC de Vera ready to show versatility, eyes kontrabida roles, comedy projects
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 07:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
JC de Vera
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.