Behind the voice: Earl Baylon's journey as Jonah in 'Tomb Raider' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Behind the voice: Earl Baylon's journey as Jonah in 'Tomb Raider'

Behind the voice: Earl Baylon's journey as Jonah in 'Tomb Raider'

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News, TFC News
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Entertainment
|
Celebrity
|
Hollywood
|
Filipino American
|
Earl Baylon
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.