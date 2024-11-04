Barbie back on 'Batang Quiapo'; new characters introduced | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Barbie back on 'Batang Quiapo'; new characters introduced

Barbie back on 'Batang Quiapo'; new characters introduced

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Barbie Imperial
|
Batang Quiapo
|
ABS-CBN
|
series
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.