WATCH: K-pop group izna from 'I-LAND 2' bares debut date | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
WATCH: K-pop group izna from 'I-LAND 2' bares debut date
WATCH: K-pop group izna from 'I-LAND 2' bares debut date
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 03, 2024 03:44 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 03, 2024 03:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
izna
|
I-LAND 2
|
izna debut
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.