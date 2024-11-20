Star K-pop producer of NewJeans quits after legal spat with BTS agency | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Star K-pop producer of NewJeans quits after legal spat with BTS agency
Star K-pop producer of NewJeans quits after legal spat with BTS agency
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 20, 2024 07:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
HYBE
|
Min Hee-jin
|
NewJeans
|
K-pop news
|
celebrity news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.