Charo Santos 'still on high' after watching 'Grand BINIVerse' concert | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Charo Santos 'still on high' after watching 'Grand BINIVerse' concert
Charo Santos 'still on high' after watching 'Grand BINIVerse' concert
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Charo Santos
|
BINI
|
BINIVerse
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.