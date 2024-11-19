Bernadette Sembrano explains story behind viral 'Sa 'yo ako' blooper | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Bernadette Sembrano explains story behind viral 'Sa 'yo ako' blooper

Bernadette Sembrano explains story behind viral 'Sa 'yo ako' blooper

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bernadette Sembrano
|
TV Patrol
|
Trending
|
Meme
|
Humor
|
Fun
|
ABSnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.