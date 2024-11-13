Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica welcome second baby | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica welcome second baby
Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica welcome second baby
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 13, 2024 06:25 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 13, 2024 07:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Vin Abrenica
|
Sophie Albert
|
Celebrity Couple
|
New born
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.