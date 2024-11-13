Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert
Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 01:43 AM PHT
|
Updated Nov 14, 2024 01:56 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Dua Lipa
|
Radical Optimism
|
concert
|
music
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.