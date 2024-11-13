Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert

Dua Lipa treats fans to 'summer disco' party in 'Radical Optimism' concert

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 14, 2024 01:56 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Dua Lipa
|
Radical Optimism
|
concert
|
music
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.