'Akala namin fake news!' BINI in awe after 'Cherry on Top' featured in Clippers' halftime show | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Akala namin fake news!' BINI in awe after 'Cherry on Top' featured in Clippers' halftime show
'Akala namin fake news!' BINI in awe after 'Cherry on Top' featured in Clippers' halftime show
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 05:26 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 12, 2024 06:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
BINI
|
Cherry on Top
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Clippers Spirit
|
Filipino Heritage Night
|
basketball
|
NBA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.