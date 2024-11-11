WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa welcomes guests in 'The White Lotus 3' teaser | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa welcomes guests in 'The White Lotus 3' teaser

WATCH: Blackpink's Lisa welcomes guests in 'The White Lotus 3' teaser

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Blackpink
|
Lisa
|
Lalisa Manobal
|
The White Lotus
|
HBO
|
Max
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.