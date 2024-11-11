Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas to celebrate 12th year with new single 'Iba Talaga' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas to celebrate 12th year with new single 'Iba Talaga'

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas to celebrate 12th year with new single 'Iba Talaga'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
OPM
|
Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas
|
Iba Talaga
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.