Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts

Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
iWant ASAP
|
ASAP
|
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Alden Richards
|
Hello Love Again
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.