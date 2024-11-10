Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts
Who's more affectionate, caring? Kathryn, Alden answer questions from iWant ASAP hosts
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 10, 2024 02:51 PM PHT
Read More:
iWant ASAP
|
ASAP
|
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Alden Richards
|
Hello Love Again
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.