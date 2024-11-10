K-pop group Highlight's 15th-anniversary concert film to screen in PH | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

K-pop group Highlight's 15th-anniversary concert film to screen in PH

K-pop group Highlight's 15th-anniversary concert film to screen in PH

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
Highlight
|
Beast
|
Yoon Doojoon
|
Yang Yoseob
|
Lee Gikwang
|
Son Dongwoon
|
SM Cinema
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.