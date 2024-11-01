Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo to star in Netflix's 'The WONDERfools' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo to star in Netflix's 'The WONDERfools'

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo to star in Netflix's 'The WONDERfools'

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-drama
|
Netflix
|
The WONDERfools
|
Park Eun-bin
|
Cha Eun-woo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.