'Pasahero' set to haunt this Halloween | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Pasahero' set to haunt this Halloween

'Pasahero' set to haunt this Halloween

Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Pasahero
|
Sine Sindak
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.