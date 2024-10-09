Blackpink's Lisa unveils performance video of 'Moonlit Floor' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Blackpink's Lisa unveils performance video of 'Moonlit Floor'
Blackpink's Lisa unveils performance video of 'Moonlit Floor'
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 12:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
Blackpink
|
Lisa
|
Lalisa Manobal
|
Moonlit Floor
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.