Taylor Swift got police escort to London gigs after Austria terror plot | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Taylor Swift got police escort to London gigs after Austria terror plot

Taylor Swift got police escort to London gigs after Austria terror plot

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Taylor Swift
|
celebrity news
|
London
|
The Eras Tour
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.