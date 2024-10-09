Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli celebrate 1st anniversary of G Studios | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli celebrate 1st anniversary of G Studios
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli celebrate 1st anniversary of G Studios
Ganiel Krishnan, Kiko Escuadro
Published Oct 09, 2024 10:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sarah Geronimo
|
Matteo Guidicelli
|
Celebrity Couple
|
G Studios
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity news
|
absnews
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.