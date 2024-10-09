British-Filipino Geraldine Jennings to make her big screen debut | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

British-Filipino Geraldine Jennings to make her big screen debut

British-Filipino Geraldine Jennings to make her big screen debut

Leah C. Salterio
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Geraldine Jennings
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.