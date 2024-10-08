Zanjoe Marudo embraces fatherhood, bonds with son | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Zanjoe Marudo embraces fatherhood, bonds with son
Zanjoe Marudo embraces fatherhood, bonds with son
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 01:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ria Atayde
|
Zanjoe Marudo
|
celebrity baby
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.