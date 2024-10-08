Sharon Cuneta appeals to voters: Research on aspirants ahead of 2025 elections | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sharon Cuneta appeals to voters: Research on aspirants ahead of 2025 elections
Sharon Cuneta appeals to voters: Research on aspirants ahead of 2025 elections
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 04:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Sharon Cuneta
|
Halalan 2025
|
2025 elections
|
Kiko Pangilinan
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.