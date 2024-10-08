Charo Santos-Concio shares heartfelt message to 'Batang Quiapo' co-stars | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Charo Santos-Concio shares heartfelt message to 'Batang Quiapo' co-stars

Charo Santos-Concio shares heartfelt message to 'Batang Quiapo' co-stars

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Charo Santos-Concio
|
Tindeng
|
FPJ's Batang Quiapo
|
Coco Martin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.