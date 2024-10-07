'Heart full of gratitude,' Joshua Garcia turns 27 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Heart full of gratitude,' Joshua Garcia turns 27
'Heart full of gratitude,' Joshua Garcia turns 27
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 02:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Joshua Garcia
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity birthday
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.