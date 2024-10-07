'Ba't ang layo mo?' Donny asks Belle in trending 'ASAP' moment | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Ba't ang layo mo?' Donny asks Belle in trending 'ASAP' moment

'Ba't ang layo mo?' Donny asks Belle in trending 'ASAP' moment

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ASAP
|
DonBelle
|
Donny Pangilinan
|
Belle Mariano
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.