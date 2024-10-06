CONCERT RECAP: 'Insan' Olivia Rodrigo gets homecoming treatment during 'GUTS' tour in PH | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
CONCERT RECAP: 'Insan' Olivia Rodrigo gets homecoming treatment during 'GUTS' tour in PH
CONCERT RECAP: 'Insan' Olivia Rodrigo gets homecoming treatment during 'GUTS' tour in PH
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 06, 2024 01:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
concert
|
GUTS
|
Hollywood news
|
Philippine Arena
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.