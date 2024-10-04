George Harrison's early Beatles guitar could fetch $800,000 at auction | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
George Harrison's early Beatles guitar could fetch $800,000 at auction
George Harrison's early Beatles guitar could fetch $800,000 at auction
Reuters
Published Oct 04, 2024 10:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Beatles
|
George Harrison
|
guitar
|
action
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.