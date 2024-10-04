BINI recognized by Grammy website as one of 12 rising girl groups | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
BINI recognized by Grammy website as one of 12 rising girl groups
BINI recognized by Grammy website as one of 12 rising girl groups
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 07:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bini
|
Nations Girl Group
|
Grammy
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.