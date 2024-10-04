Aljur Abrenica pens appreciation message for AJ Raval | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Aljur Abrenica pens appreciation message for AJ Raval
Aljur Abrenica pens appreciation message for AJ Raval
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 11:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Aljur Abrenica
|
Aj Raval
|
Celebrity Couple
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.