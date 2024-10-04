'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation
'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 04:22 PM PHT
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Kalokalike
|
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Mara Clara
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.