'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation

'Kaboses din!' Kathryn Bernardo 'kalokalike' wows with spot-on impersonation

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Kalokalike
|
Kathryn Bernardo
|
Mara Clara
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.