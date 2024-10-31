Sofronio Vasquez wins 'Battles' on 'The Voice USA' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Sofronio Vasquez wins 'Battles' on 'The Voice USA'

Sofronio Vasquez wins 'Battles' on 'The Voice USA'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sofronio Vasquez
|
The Voice USA
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.